These Silicone Liners Are a ‘No-Fuss’ Way to Keep Your Air Fryer Clean, and They’re on Sale

Using an air fryer is one of the quickest and easiest ways to cook just about anything, but the hard part comes when you have to clean it. To save yourself the hassle, you might want to try lining your fryer before putting food in it. These silicone air fryer liners are just what you need, and you can get a pack of two on sale for just $13.

The liners are made with 100 percent silicone, and since they’re reusable, they’re way more sustainable than disposable parchment paper. Plus, there’s less risk of starting a fire. They’ll keep your air fryer free from grease and stuck-on food, and the nonstick material is easy to clean, too. You can rinse the liner with soap and water or place it in the dishwasher for an even easier cleanup. According to one reviewer, “You barely have to wash the silicone—the crumbs practically slide off.”

2-Pack Air Fryer Silicone Liners

Amazon

The 8- by 6.75- by 2-inch liners fit inside fryers with a capacity of between 3 and 5 quarts. And their uses extend beyond just air fryers—you can place the liners in the microwave, toaster oven, and skillets up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. You’ll get so much use out of them by cooking French fries, veggies, meat, and more.

More than 1,500 Amazon shoppers love the air fryer liners, calling them “no-fuss.” One customer said, “I don't dread cleaning the air fryer anymore because, well, I don't have to. I slip [the liner] out and give it a good wash.” They added that they “make cleanup a breeze.”

Keep your air fryer clean the easy way with this pack of two silicone liners from Amazon for just $13.