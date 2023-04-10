These $10 Countertop Appliance Sliders are a ‘Game Changer’ in the Kitchen, According to Amazon Shoppers

Between toasters, air fryers, blenders, coffee makers, and more, it can feel like every product on earth is taking up space on your kitchen countertops. And while it may be helpful to have all those items at your disposal, attempting to move each of them around the counter space when it’s time to use them or put them away can be tricky, since dragging them often hurts both the machines and the surface. Enter: these game-changing appliance stickers from Aieve—a set of self-adhesive sliders designed to attach to the bottom of your countertop appliances and make moving them around your countertops a breeze.

Available on Amazon, these tiny sliders will make a major upgrade to your kitchen’s functionality. All you need to do is stick a few of them around the bottom of an appliance, and you’ll be able to push and rotate the appliance with ease—no straining or lifting necessary. You can get rid of those annoyingly large sliding trays or mats you might otherwise use to help move devices, because these stickers will do the same work without taking up any more of your precious countertop space. And because they also increase the height of the machines they’re attached to, they help prevent water or spills from getting inside underneath and causing damage.

Amazon

To buy: $10; amazon.com.

These handy appliance sliders are durable enough to be used time and time again, but they come with extra adhesives in case the stickiness eventually runs out. You can use them on glass, wood, metal, plastic, and more, and not just in the kitchen; anything from chairs to computers can benefit from the stickers, too, if your goal is to move them without damaging the floor or another surface.

At only $10 for a pack of eight, this product is a true steal, and over 1,300 Amazon shoppers have left rave reviews about how well the stickers work. “These are a game-changer,” wrote one person. “They make the appliances we keep out easy to bring close and push back. They're also great for the appliances we keep away (rice cooker, stand mixer, air fryer, etc.) so when they're out, they're easy to manipulate.”

Another person echoed their sentiment, saying that the “great” sliders “make appliances much easier to move for convenient use on the counter,” while a third person called them “perfect” and said that, not only do they “slide out easily” and are “very easy to apply,” but they also provide “a much cleaner look than having a pull-out tray to slide a kitchen appliance out,” too.

Effective, easy to use, and seriously inexpensive. What more could you want? Grab an eight-pack of these handy countertop appliance sliders for just $10 at Amazon now.