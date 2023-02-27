This Small Space Heater Works So Well, Shoppers ‘Couldn’t Believe’ How Warm It Was—and It’s 33% Off

Keeping warm at home or in a cold office can be quite a task. Layering up is often the last resort before turning up the thermostat. Luckily, there are money-saving and efficient ways to keep warm without lots of sweaters or changing the temperature of the whole office or house. Portable space heaters easily go where you go and are designed to give off the perfect amount of heat for one person or a small space.

Space heaters don’t have to break the bank, and the already affordable Gaiatop Space Heater is currently even more of a steal—on sale for 33 percent off at Amazon. Small and lightweight, the tabletop heater can quickly go from the office desk to a nightstand. The indoor heater has a PTC (positive temperature coefficient) ceramic heating element that makes it work quickly and quietly, and it’s safe for use in the house and E.T.L. Listed. Other safety features include an automatic shut-off when dumping, an on-and-off switch, and a tip-over switch which will automatically cut off power if it’s tilted more than 45-degrees. The heater is made of Class V-0 flame-resistant material.

Save 33% on the Gaiatop Space Heater

Amazon

To buy: $27 (was $40); amazon.com

Unlike other space heaters, which can be clunky and clash with your decor, the small space heater not only takes up less space, but it’s also aesthetically pleasing in its own right with a mid-century modern design, too. Its tripod-style wooden legs add to the design factor and keep it sturdy and upright.

Unintrusive, the space heater has an ultra-quiet design with three modes: 1000-watt, 600-watt, and a normal cool fan. At less than 35-decibels, the machine fades into the background. However, that doesn’t mean that the heater isn’t powerful: It heats up in as little as two seconds.

The “adorable workhorse” of a heater was purchased by one five-star reviewer for the bathroom of their historic home. “I left it on for about 30 minutes and walked back into the attached bedroom and couldn’t believe how warm it was throughout the entire space.” Having put the automatic shut-off to the test, they shared that it “has worked every time it’s been bumped.” They concluded that the space heater is “a great value, especially for the output!”

Its small size makes it much more energy efficient than turning up the thermostat, and even more so than other larger heaters. Stay warm with the tiny but powerful Gaiatop Space Heater on sale at Amazon for 33 percent off.