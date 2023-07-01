Shoppers and Editors Say These Faux Blooms Are an ‘Ideal Alternative’ to Real Florals—and Prices Start at $8

Clearance styles are double discounted with our exclusive code.

Published on July 1, 2023 04:00AM EDT

Photo:

Real Simple / Afloral

Plants add a lively ambiance to our homes, but keeping them alive isn’t always easy. While real florals and house plants require regular upkeep and maintenance, including watering, occasional plant food, and oftentimes ample sunlight, that’s not a realistic responsibility for everyone. Still, it shouldn’t stop you from enjoying the pops of greenery and color they add as decor to your home.

Whether your ideal florals consist of a hand-picked arrangement, a wreath, or a hanging plant, then Afloral is your one-stop shop for faux, fuss-free flowers that’ll brighten up your space without the added work. There are also a handful of beautiful blooms on sale, and you can also use our exclusive code SALE20 for an additional 20 percent off clearance items for even bigger savings.

Afloral Burgundy Real Touch Eucalyptus Wreath

Afloral

To buy: $58 (was $78); afloral.com.

If you feel like you can’t keep a plant alive no matter how hard you try, opting for one of the brand’s houseplants, like a hanging tradescantia or a real-touch pothos, will give your space the touch of greenery you’ve been hoping for, without the hassle of everything that comes with owning a real one. You can even purchase vases and pots to display your faux blooms if you prefer styling them on a shelf or table.

Hannah Freedman, our Associate Director of Growth and Content Strategy, has owned the hanging philodendron for over two years and called it an “ideal alternative” to other plants since she admitted to killing every real one she touches. She’s also had no issues with the colors fading in the sunlight and occasionally has to dust it but noted that overall it’s “pretty low maintenance.”

Afloral Artificial Plants Hanging Philodendron Bush

Afloral

To buy: $38; afloral.com.

Afloral’s assembled arrangements, with attention to detail, look exceptionally real, like this white hydrangea vase that places the flowers in acrylic water. But one thing’s certain: You can count on them lasting you, well, forever instead of tossing money away on real bouquets each week. If you prefer dried flowers, Afloral has options like terracotta sun palms and natural sun palms. One shopper said they look perfect in their wall vases and mentioned they hold up well with “barely any shedding.”

Afloral Bundle of 5 Afloral Terracotta Sun Palms

Afloral

To buy: $8 with code SALE20 (was $26); afloral.com.

If you prefer to design your own arrangement, Afloral has a huge selection of individual branches. Numerous styles are on sale, including peonies that are offered in various stages of blooming to create an authentic-looking bouquet. Snag these peony buds that are currently marked down and mix them together with a fuller peony like one shopper did, who shared that “the different types of peonies combined [took their] breath away.”

Keep scrolling for more faux blooms from Afloral to spice up your space, and be sure to use our exclusive code SALE20 on any clearance styles for an additional 20 percent off.

Afloral Artificial Flower Peony Bud in Cream

Afloral

To buy: $8 with code SALE20 (was $15); afloral.com.

Afloral Real Touch Peony in Tissue Blush

Afloral

To buy: $36; afloral.com.

Afloral Faux White Hydrangea Arrangement in Glass Vase

Afloral

To buy: $260; afloral.com.

Afloral Artificial Plants Hanging Tradescantia Houseplant

Afloral

To buy: $38; afloral.com.

Afloral Natural Touch Pothos Artificial Plant

Afloral

To buy: $46; afloral.com.

Afloral Bundle of 5 Afloral Natural Sun Palms

Afloral

To buy: $8 with code SALE20 (was $26); afloral.com.

