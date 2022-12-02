10 Shearling Boots, Shoes, and Slippers That’ll Keep Your Toes Warm This Winter—All Under $100

Prices start at just $22.

By
Lauren Taylor
Lauren Taylor
Lauren Taylor
Lauren Taylor joined Dotdash Meredith in 2022 as a Home Commerce Writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She was previously a Commerce Writer for The Dodo, the number one most-viewed and most-engaged with animal brand. Prior to The Dodo, Lauren worked in advertising, where her client was one of the largest retailers in the U.S. Lauren graduated from Boston University Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor's degree in psychology and Spanish, and she received her master's degree in communication from Boston University.
Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 2, 2022 04:35PM EST

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Shearling Shoes Tout
Photo:

Amazon

There’s pretty much nothing worse than cold feet in the winter—once your feet are chilly, it’s practically impossible to warm up. That’s why it’s essential to have a pair of shoes or slippers that actually keep your feet warm, like a shearling- or fur-lined pair. While fuzzy shoes can get somewhat expensive, you can actually find plenty that are decently-priced. 

To get you ready for the first truly cold day of the year, we found 10 of the best affordable shearling and fur (and faux!) shoes that will be sure to keep your feet feeling toasty this season. For example, these faux-fur slide slippers are just $22, so definitely snag these while you can. You’ll also find lug sole boots for $54 and lace-up chukka booties for 30 percent off. Shop more cute and comfy shoes that are under $100 below.

10 Affordable Shearling Shoes and Slippers

  • RockDove Adeline Cross-Band Faux Fur Slide Slipper, $22 (was $36); target.com
  • Style & Co Maariah Lace-Up Lug Sole Booties, $54 (was $90); macys.com
  • Koolaburra by Ugg Koola Short Boot, $65 (was $90); amazon.com
  • Bearpaw Retro Shorty Boots, $85 (was $95); target.com
  • Bearpaw Chukka Bootie, $49 (was $70); amazon.com
  • Fireside by Dearfoams Sydney Shearling Indoor/Outdoor Slipper, $45 (was $75); amazon.com
  • JBU Northgate Boots, $55 (was $89); rei.com
  • Fireside by Dearfoams Genuine Shearling Mule Slipper, $50 (was $80); nordstromrack.com
  • Fireside by Dearfoams Perth Genuine Shearling Fold-Over Boot, $70 (was $140); zappos.com
  • Ugg Janaya Cozy Genuine Sheepskin-Topped Mules, $91 (was $130); macys.com
RockDove Women's Adeline Cross-Band Faux Fur Slide Slipper

Target

RockDove Adeline Cross-Band Faux Fur Slide Slipper

These cozy slippers come in pink, gray, white, and multi-color, and they have memory foam footbeds to keep you extra comfortable when doing chores around the house. You can even wear them outside because they have anti-slip rubber soles. Plus, they’re made of vegan faux fur and are machine-washable. 

To buy: $22 (was $36); target.com.

Maariah Lace-Up Lug Sole Booties, Created for Macy's

Macys

Style & Co Maariah Lace-Up Lug Sole Booties

Lug sole boots are very trendy right now, and you can get these for 40 percent off at Macy’s. But they’re not just cute—they’re also practical with a faux shearling lining that’s perfect for the winter. The side zipper makes them easy to slip on, and you can adjust them with the laces to get the perfect fit. A reviewer wrote, “They are so comfortable that I actually used them for work and turned [around and] bought another pair right away.”

To buy: $54 (was $90); macys.com.

Koolaburra by UGG Women's Koola Short Fashion Boot

Amazon

Koolaburra by Ugg Koola Short Boot 

These classic shearling boots go with any outfit and are so comfortable. This style reaches to your calves and is made with sheep fur to keep your feet and ankles warm. They have more than 8,100 five-star ratings, and one shopper said, “There is nothing that could keep your feet luxuriously warmer. It is a necessary strong product to get you through the winter.”

To buy: $65 (was $90); amazon.com.

Bearpaw Women's Retro Shorty Boots

Target

Bearpaw Retro Shorty Boots

For a little extra height, these booties have a platform sole that’s also super on-trend at the moment. They’re made of suede with a sheepskin and wool blend lining, and they have a removable footbed. The ankle boots are also designed with NeverWet Technology to keep your feet dry even if you wear them in the rain or snow. 

To buy: $85 (was $95); target.com.

BEARPAW Women's Skye Multiple Colors | Women's Chukka Bootie

Amazon

Bearpaw Chukka Bootie 

These chukka boots are lined with a wool blend that regulates your temperature to keep your feet warm. NeverWet technology provides protection from the elements, so you can even wear them in the snow or rain.

To buy: $49 (was $70); amazon.com.

Dearfoams Women's Fireside Sydney Shearling Fur Indoor/Outdoor Scuff Slipper

Amazon

Fireside by Dearfoams Sydney Shearling Indoor/Outdoor Slipper

These slippers are made with 100 percent Australian shearling and have a durable and lightweight sole that can be worn inside or outside. The sheepskin absorbs moisture, so you don’t have to worry about your feet getting too hot. 

To buy: $45 (was $75); amazon.com.

JBU Northgate Boots - Women's

REI

JBU Northgate Boots 

For people who live in areas with a lot of snow, try this waterproof pair that’s lined with faux-shearling. The memory foam insole will keep you comfortable on your feet all day—they even received the American Podiatric Medical Association Seal of Acceptance. They’re also great for hiking thanks to the All-Terra traction soles. 

To buy: $55 (was $89); rei.com.

Dearfoams Fireside Genuine Shearling Mule Slipper

Nordstrom Rack

Fireside by Dearfoams Genuine Shearling Mule Slipper

These slippers come in a variety of colors, including periwinkle, bright pink, gray, white, light purple, and light pink. The whole slipper is covered in genuine shearling, and the memory foam insole makes them extra comfy. 

To buy: $50 (was $80); nordstromrack.com.

FIRESIDE by Dearfoams Perth Genuine Shearling Fold-Over Boot

Zappos

Fireside by Dearfoams Perth Genuine Shearling Fold-Over Boot

You’ll be so warm wearing these shearling booties all winter. You can wear them multiple ways with the foldover top, so they can be styled with any outfit. Reviewers say these boots “have a ton of fluff” and are “sturdy but very comfortable.”

To buy: $70 (was $140); zappos.com.

UGG Women's Janaya Cozy Genuine Sheepskin-Topped Mules

Macy's

Ugg Janaya Cozy Genuine Sheepskin-Topped Mules

If you want some shearling shoes you can dress up a little bit, try these mules that are available in white, chestnut, and black. The slides have a genuine curly sheepskin top with a cushy foam footbed. One shopper said, “These are in my top 10 [mules] for sure. I just popped them out of the box, and they are completely wearable right away and totally adorable on.”

To buy: $91 (was $130); macys.com.

More Must-Shop Deals

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
leather pants
There’s Still Time to Shop Nordstrom’s Cyber Monday Sale, and These Are Our Favorite Deals
Nordstrom Cozy Finds
The Cozier, the Better! Shop 16 Warm and Comfy Finds From Nordstrom While They’re Still on Sale for Cyber Week
Amazon Editor-Loved Deals Roundup (I Shop Amazon for a Living) tout
I Shop Amazon for a Living, and Here’s Everything I’m Buying This Black Friday
Cyber Monday Storage Solutions Tout
These ‘Perfect’ Storage Solutions Have Over 130,800 Five-Star Ratings—and They’re All on Sale for Cyber Monday
Koolaburra by UGG Women's Koola Short Fashion Boot Tout
Psst! These Koolaburra by Ugg Slippers Are Secretly on Sale for Up to 54% Off—Just in Time for Winter
Early Black Friday Editor Loved Deals Tout
I Shop Amazon for a Living, and These Are the 9 Things I’m Buying From Its Early Black Friday Sale
Best Early Black Friday Fashion Deals Under $50 Tout
Surprise! Amazon Has Jaw-Dropping Fashion Deals on Levi’s, Calvin Klein, Micheal Kors, and More—Up to 83% Off
Amazon Cyber Monday Deal Roundup Tout
These 130+ Cyber Week Amazon Deals on Home, Fashion, and More Are So Good, You'll Think They're Typos
Levi's Women's Wedgie Straight Jeans Tout
These Amazon Fall Wardrobe Must-Haves Are Up to 62% Off Ahead of the Prime Early Access Sale
Birkenstock Boston Genuine Shearling Lined Clog
These Cozy Birkenstock Clogs Are Bound to Sell Out, so Scoop Up a Pair While You Can
The Drop Blake Long Blazer
15 Stylist-Approved Amazon Staples to Overhaul Your Work Wardrobe for Fall—All Under $80
Nordstrom Cozy Holiday
This Nordstrom Holiday Gift Guide Is Packed With Cozy Essentials Your Loved Ones Will Use Nonstop This Winter
Early BFCM Deal: Travel Item Roundup tout
Amazon Quietly Discounted Holiday Travel Essentials Ahead of Black Friday—and These Are the Best Ones to Shop
Amazon Prime Event Announcement Tout
Psst! Amazon Just Announced Its First-Ever Prime Early Access Sale, and It's Sure to Rival Prime Day
Best Faux Fur Blankets
The 10 Best Faux Fur Blankets to Elevate Any Room in 2022
Black dress on hanger isolated on white background
Wardrobe Basics Checklist