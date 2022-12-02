Shopping 10 Shearling Boots, Shoes, and Slippers That’ll Keep Your Toes Warm This Winter—All Under $100 Prices start at just $22. By Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor joined Dotdash Meredith in 2022 as a Home Commerce Writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She was previously a Commerce Writer for The Dodo, the number one most-viewed and most-engaged with animal brand. Prior to The Dodo, Lauren worked in advertising, where her client was one of the largest retailers in the U.S. Lauren graduated from Boston University Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor's degree in psychology and Spanish, and she received her master's degree in communication from Boston University. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on December 2, 2022 04:35PM EST Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon There’s pretty much nothing worse than cold feet in the winter—once your feet are chilly, it’s practically impossible to warm up. That’s why it’s essential to have a pair of shoes or slippers that actually keep your feet warm, like a shearling- or fur-lined pair. While fuzzy shoes can get somewhat expensive, you can actually find plenty that are decently-priced. To get you ready for the first truly cold day of the year, we found 10 of the best affordable shearling and fur (and faux!) shoes that will be sure to keep your feet feeling toasty this season. For example, these faux-fur slide slippers are just $22, so definitely snag these while you can. You’ll also find lug sole boots for $54 and lace-up chukka booties for 30 percent off. Shop more cute and comfy shoes that are under $100 below. 10 Affordable Shearling Shoes and Slippers RockDove Adeline Cross-Band Faux Fur Slide Slipper, $22 (was $36); target.com Style & Co Maariah Lace-Up Lug Sole Booties, $54 (was $90); macys.com Koolaburra by Ugg Koola Short Boot, $65 (was $90); amazon.com Bearpaw Retro Shorty Boots, $85 (was $95); target.com Bearpaw Chukka Bootie, $49 (was $70); amazon.com Fireside by Dearfoams Sydney Shearling Indoor/Outdoor Slipper, $45 (was $75); amazon.com JBU Northgate Boots, $55 (was $89); rei.com Fireside by Dearfoams Genuine Shearling Mule Slipper, $50 (was $80); nordstromrack.com Fireside by Dearfoams Perth Genuine Shearling Fold-Over Boot, $70 (was $140); zappos.com Ugg Janaya Cozy Genuine Sheepskin-Topped Mules, $91 (was $130); macys.com Target RockDove Adeline Cross-Band Faux Fur Slide Slipper These cozy slippers come in pink, gray, white, and multi-color, and they have memory foam footbeds to keep you extra comfortable when doing chores around the house. You can even wear them outside because they have anti-slip rubber soles. Plus, they’re made of vegan faux fur and are machine-washable. To buy: $22 (was $36); target.com. Macys Style & Co Maariah Lace-Up Lug Sole Booties Lug sole boots are very trendy right now, and you can get these for 40 percent off at Macy’s. But they’re not just cute—they’re also practical with a faux shearling lining that’s perfect for the winter. The side zipper makes them easy to slip on, and you can adjust them with the laces to get the perfect fit. A reviewer wrote, “They are so comfortable that I actually used them for work and turned [around and] bought another pair right away.” To buy: $54 (was $90); macys.com. Amazon Koolaburra by Ugg Koola Short Boot These classic shearling boots go with any outfit and are so comfortable. This style reaches to your calves and is made with sheep fur to keep your feet and ankles warm. They have more than 8,100 five-star ratings, and one shopper said, “There is nothing that could keep your feet luxuriously warmer. It is a necessary strong product to get you through the winter.” To buy: $65 (was $90); amazon.com. Target Bearpaw Retro Shorty Boots For a little extra height, these booties have a platform sole that’s also super on-trend at the moment. They’re made of suede with a sheepskin and wool blend lining, and they have a removable footbed. The ankle boots are also designed with NeverWet Technology to keep your feet dry even if you wear them in the rain or snow. To buy: $85 (was $95); target.com. Amazon Bearpaw Chukka Bootie These chukka boots are lined with a wool blend that regulates your temperature to keep your feet warm. NeverWet technology provides protection from the elements, so you can even wear them in the snow or rain. To buy: $49 (was $70); amazon.com. Amazon Fireside by Dearfoams Sydney Shearling Indoor/Outdoor Slipper These slippers are made with 100 percent Australian shearling and have a durable and lightweight sole that can be worn inside or outside. The sheepskin absorbs moisture, so you don’t have to worry about your feet getting too hot. To buy: $45 (was $75); amazon.com. REI JBU Northgate Boots For people who live in areas with a lot of snow, try this waterproof pair that’s lined with faux-shearling. The memory foam insole will keep you comfortable on your feet all day—they even received the American Podiatric Medical Association Seal of Acceptance. They’re also great for hiking thanks to the All-Terra traction soles. To buy: $55 (was $89); rei.com. Nordstrom Rack Fireside by Dearfoams Genuine Shearling Mule Slipper These slippers come in a variety of colors, including periwinkle, bright pink, gray, white, light purple, and light pink. The whole slipper is covered in genuine shearling, and the memory foam insole makes them extra comfy. To buy: $50 (was $80); nordstromrack.com. Zappos Fireside by Dearfoams Perth Genuine Shearling Fold-Over Boot You’ll be so warm wearing these shearling booties all winter. You can wear them multiple ways with the foldover top, so they can be styled with any outfit. Reviewers say these boots “have a ton of fluff” and are “sturdy but very comfortable.” To buy: $70 (was $140); zappos.com. Macy's Ugg Janaya Cozy Genuine Sheepskin-Topped Mules If you want some shearling shoes you can dress up a little bit, try these mules that are available in white, chestnut, and black. The slides have a genuine curly sheepskin top with a cushy foam footbed. One shopper said, “These are in my top 10 [mules] for sure. I just popped them out of the box, and they are completely wearable right away and totally adorable on.” To buy: $91 (was $130); macys.com. More Must-Shop Deals Deal Alert! 