I’m Obsessed With This Ultra Comfortable and Cute Wireless Bralette From Aerie—and It’s 50% Off Right Now

Like so many other people over the last few years, I’ve largely cast my jeans and heels aside in favor of ultra comfortable clothes like T-shirts and sweatpants. And while I occasionally throw on a real bra when venturing out to dinner or drinks, I mostly go without or don a sports bra these days when I’m just hanging at home. Often, though, I’ve found myself wishing for something in-between: a bra that was less form-fitting and restrictive than a sports bra, but cozier than—and just as pretty as—a regular bra. And I recently found just the thing: Aerie’s Smoothez Bra-ish Wireless Bralette.



To buy: $23 (was $45); aerie.com.

Ridiculously soft and seriously comfortable, this bralette has become my go-to on the days (and nights) when I want that unique in-between feel. It’s made from a mix of nylon and spandex that’s designed to adjust specifically to your body while you wear it; even if your size fluctuates a bit, the bra will change with you, thanks to its floating, lightly padded cups meant to mold to your shape. And despite not having an underwire, it’s majorly supportive, keeping your bust steady and secure even as you move around.

In addition to those cool features, the bra is as cozy as it gets—it’s so soft and lightweight that I barely feel it on. The straps are medium-width (so they hide easily under tank tops) and adjustable, and there’s a simple-to-use four-row closure on the back so you can ensure it fits you perfectly. Plus, it’s super pretty, available in seven colors ranging from a dark green hue called sycamore (the one I have) to light blue and ballet pink to classic black and everything in-between.

I’ve worn this bra so often since buying it that I’m already thinking about picking up another, and I’m far from the only person obsessed with how it looks and feels. One reviewer said it feels like “an invisible, weightless skin,” adding that “It's so soft yet holds its shape, so I have a flattering shape with my clothes on.” Another person said that it’s “quite literally the perfect bra,” explaining that there are “no gaps, no sliding around, [and it] looks fantastic under a T-shirt.” Yet another shopper called it “smooth like butter,” saying that they “fell asleep in it by accident” due to its extreme level of comfort.

Best of all, the bralette is on sale for a huge discount right now. Normally, it costs $45, but Aerie has marked it down to just $23—aka half off—until November 15. Grab one (or five) for yourself while the savings last, and get ready to feel more comfy and supported than ever.