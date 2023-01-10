Aerie’s Best-Selling Flared Leggings Totally Live Up to the Hype—and They’re 30% Off Right Now

In the winter months (and all year-round, if we’re being honest), there’s truly nothing better than cozying up in a pair of comfortable, cute leggings. If you’re anything like me, though, you tend to wear your favorite pairs day in and day out, until they eventually start losing their shine and getting a bit too stretchy on the knees. Recently, I realized it was time to pick up a new pair, but since it’d been a while since I’d last bought leggings, I wasn’t sure where to start in my search. After some digging (and guidance from my friend’s trendy Gen Z daughter, not gonna lie), I came across these top-rated leggings from Aerie–and to my happy surprise, found that they weren’t just stylish, but also on sale for 30 percent off, too.

The best-selling Offline by Aerie Real Me Leggings boast a high waist, flared leg, and cool crossover style, in addition to their low $38 discounted price tag (down from their usual cost of $55). They’ve earned over 2,400 five-star reviews from shoppers, and it’s easy to see why. For one thing, they’re ridiculously comfortable, made from super soft and lightweight nylon and elastane. Then there’s the unique crossover waistband, designed to look great on a wide variety of body shapes, plus the fun flare shape that make them a versatile sort of leggings-yoga pants hybrid.

To buy: $39 (was $55); aerie.com.

One of the best things about these black leggings, though, is that they come in short, regular, and long versions for most available sizing options (XXS to XXL). As a 5’2” person, I was worried that the flared legs would be too long and get dirty during walks, but once I saw there was a short option, I knew I wouldn’t have that problem.

All the great reviews for the leggings helped convince me that they were definitely the right choice. “Besides the fact [that] it is so flattering, the quality is super soft and [they’re] not the type of leggings that will fade and cheap out over time!” wrote one shopper, adding that the pants are “by far” their favorite leggings offered by Aerie. Another person wrote that the fit of the leggings is “perfect,” the fabric is “stretchy and super soft,” and the design offers “all day comfort” and is “easy to dress down or up.” Yet another shopper said that the leggings “fit like a glove,” and have quickly become their “favorite thing to wear,” writing, “I literally wash and repeat them.”

I’m happy to say that these leggings fully live up to the hype, and then some. The flared design seems to elongate my legs, while the crossover top and high waist fit my stomach perfectly. And of course, there’s that serious comfort all those reviewers were raving about; I could (and do) live in these leggings, they’re that soft and cozy. Luckily, their high quality make will keep them from wearing out easily—but I may just buy another pair or two to be safe (especially while this sale price lasts!).

Snag the Offline by Aerie Real Me High Waisted Crossover Flare Leggings while they’re still 30 percent off—they’re bound to become your new favorites.