I Get So Many Compliments on This Tennis Skirt and Sports Bra From This Popular Mall Brand

After I spent years not shopping at Aerie, the brand flew back onto my radar a few months ago. I found a number of warm finds that I felt I would keep in heavy rotation throughout the winter, and I did! But now that the weather is warming up again, I realized I needed to add a few new workout pieces to my collection—and I was particularly thrilled to find this adorable tennis skort and this comfy sports bra while popping around Aerie’s site.

I started playing tennis when I was in first grade, and I discovered pickleball last year. I love playing both games, and there’s also a big part of me that finds joy in piecing together my outfits. During the winter, I typically wear workout leggings because I need to stay warm. But the arrival of spring temperatures means I can finally revert back to wearing tennis skorts, and I received so many compliments from my friends when I arrived at our drill wearing the Offline by Aerie All Aces Tennis Skirt.

American Eagle

To buy: $36 (was $60); ae.com.



The majority of the tennis skorts I own are solids, so the floral pattern on the All Aces skirt jumped out at me (it’s also available in one other floral pattern and five solid colors). The style that caught my eye is navy with bright pops of coral, white, dusty blue, and pink, and I could immediately envision the outfits I could put together with it. I was also drawn to it because of the classic and flirty pleats, and I was intrigued to learn that it’s made from 87 percent nylon and 13 percent elastane, making it soft with just the right amount of stretch. It also has a high-waist and shorts with pockets underneath.

Before I placed my order, I also took a peek at Aerie’s sports bras. I find that any sports bra is either a serious win or an absolute miss, and I was hopeful that the Offline by Aerie Real Me Corset Sports Bra might work. Similar to the tennis skirt, this is also made from a “buttery soft” combination of 75 percent nylon and 25 percent elastane, according to the brand. Plus, it has “corset seaming details” and adjustable straps, and it’s available in five solid colors. But what really excited me the most was Aerie’s claim that the bra was lightweight with minimal support, which I thought might mean that the sports bra would lack the oftentimes annoying additional removable pads that always need adjusting after each cycle through the wash.

To buy: $18 (was $35); ae.com.

When both pieces arrived, I rushed to try them on because I was so hopeful after my previous Aerie wins—and these two items offered more of the same. The skirt feels incredibly comfortable, and the high-waist hits right at my belly button. While I was hesitant about the shorts staying in place (I find tennis skort shorts tend to move while I play), these stayed put. I also love the pleats and floral pattern as expected, and this is also totally a piece I can imagine myself wearing for casual days on the go too (the side pocket in the skorts is perfect for a phone, credit card, or keys).

The bra was yet another win, and I was thrilled to discover it indeed does not have removable cup padding. While I did order my typical size in the skirt, I actually chose to size up in the bra because I’ve found Aerie’s wireless bras can run small. I tried on both my regular size and one size larger, and I chose to keep the larger size because I felt more comfortable to move freely (read: The sides on the larger size didn’t feel like they would dig in). Just like the skort, the fabric on the bra is equally comfortable—and I actually forgot I was wearing it while I was playing.

Whether you’re a fellow tennis or pickleball player or you’re simply a fan of tennis styles for running errands and working out, I cannot recommend the Offline by Aerie All Aces Tennis Skirt and the Offline by Aerie Real Me Corset Sports Bra more highly. Both pieces are soft, comfortable, and fun to wear, and the compliments I received from friends were a welcomed bonus. Pick up both while they’re on sale, starting at $18.

