I Rediscovered This Classic Pair of Adidas Sneakers—and They’re Quietly on Sale Right Now

When I find a pair of shoes I love, I tend to wear them until they’re close to falling apart. It’s not one of my favorite traits about myself, but shoes are a bit of a nemesis for me, so I tend to quietly give myself a pass. However, even I have limits. After a months-long search to replace my beloved white sneakers, I finally landed on an old school pair of Adidas—and they’re quietly on sale right now.

Ever since I leaned into my casual over dressy personal style, I’ve acquired a new appreciation for sneakers. Simply put, they’re more comfortable, and neutral pairs have the added bonus of looking cute with a myriad of jeans, shorts, and dresses. But sneakers that are comfy, well fitting, and go with everything are tough to find. So, after trying on an almost endless stream of shoes, I was incredibly relieved to finally land on the Adidas Superstar sneakers, which are available in whole and half sizes from 5 to 11 in a whopping 45 colors.

To buy: $72 (was $100); amazon.com.

In a funny twist of fate, I actually used to wear Adidas Superstar sneakers when I was in middle school. I remember loving the look and fit so much that I wore them almost exclusively for years, so this is definitely an instance in which I’m grateful that trends often boomerang back into style. When I placed my most recent order, the only change I made from my middle school days was to opt for white on white shoes instead of leaning into my love for color. I also took note of Adidas’ suggestion to order a half size down, and I’m so happy I did.

When my new Adidas sneakers arrived, I was flooded with nostalgia as I opened the box and laced them up for the first time. I could distinctly remember the leather exterior paired with the 100 percent non-slip rubber sole, and my eye immediately went to the shell toe, which the brand highlights has remained “untouched for four decades.” When I put my new white sneakers on for the first time, I was reminded yet again why I love wearing Adidas so much: The immediate comfort is unmatched.

There are definitely aspects from my middle school days that I don’t want to revisit, but I’m so happy my exhaustive sneaker search led me back to the Adidas Superstars. I still remember pairing my shoes with jean shorts and a light yellow windbreaker in middle school. Now I wear them with rolled up jeans, leggings, and breezy dresses. Then and now, my Adidas sneakers are still just as cute, classic, stylish, and endlessly comfortable.

While they’re on sale for $72, I highly recommend picking up a pair and maybe even taking your own walk down memory lane.

