Gear Up for the Summertime Heat With These ‘Light and Airy’ Pants From Amazon

We still have a few more weeks of spring to enjoy, but some areas are already experiencing sneak peeks of summer’s warm temperatures. If you’re eager to add a few new lightweight and breezy pieces to your closet, relaxed-fit clothing is definitely the way to go. Amazon shoppers say this comfortable pair of pants is a must for the upcoming season.

The Acelitt linen pants are designed to enhance your relaxed style. Available in sizes XS to 3XL in 36 colors and patterns, the high-waisted pants are easy to pull on. Plus, they have an elastic waistband with a drawstring closure as well as side pockets. Although the pants are made from 100 percent polyester, shoppers say they’re cooling and perfect for warm summer days.

Amazon

To buy: $34 (was $41); amazon.com.



“I found these and bought a few on a whim, but now they are an absolute favorite in my closet. They're so soft and comfortable without being sheer or see-through at all,” wrote a five-star reviewer. “These pants are light and airy. On hot days, they don't make you hot,” confirmed a different shopper.

The ease of wearing these pants only continues with the many ways you can style them. You can pair your pants with a T-shirt for quiet days spent at home, or you can wear them overtop of a bathing suit for days spent by the water. Plus, because the pants are so comfortable, shoppers point out that they’re ideal for long travel days, too.

Amazon

To buy: $34 (was $41); amazon.com.



“They are so comfy [to wear] while traveling and don’t wrinkle,” said a reviewer.

Just in time for the summer, revamp your wardrobe with a few new cooling pieces—and make sure to start with the Acelitt pants while they’re on sale for just $34. Whether your calendar is packed with trips or blissfully open for you to enjoy time at home, these pants are bound to become a favorite seasonal staple.

