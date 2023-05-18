Style Clothing Gear Up for the Summertime Heat With These ‘Light and Airy’ Pants From Amazon Shoppers say they’re an “absolute favorite” in their closets. By Carly Totten Carly Totten Instagram Carly Totten joined Dotdash Meredith in 2021 as an Ecommerce writer. She specializes in curating fashion and lifestyle content for Better Homes & Gardens, InStyle, People Magazine, Real Simple, and Travel + Leisure. Prior to joining the Ecommerce team, Carly contributed wedding planning and style content to The Spruce and Brides, respectively. She earned her roles as an expert contributing writer after spending a decade planning and designing weddings for couples getting married in Philadelphia and the surrounding suburbs. Highlights: * Began contributing lifestyle content in 2011. * Spent a decade working in the wedding industry as a planner and stylist. * Previously wrote for The Spruce and Brides as an expert. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on May 18, 2023 07:00AM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Real Simple / Reese Herrington We still have a few more weeks of spring to enjoy, but some areas are already experiencing sneak peeks of summer’s warm temperatures. If you’re eager to add a few new lightweight and breezy pieces to your closet, relaxed-fit clothing is definitely the way to go. Amazon shoppers say this comfortable pair of pants is a must for the upcoming season. The Acelitt linen pants are designed to enhance your relaxed style. Available in sizes XS to 3XL in 36 colors and patterns, the high-waisted pants are easy to pull on. Plus, they have an elastic waistband with a drawstring closure as well as side pockets. Although the pants are made from 100 percent polyester, shoppers say they’re cooling and perfect for warm summer days. Amazon To buy: $34 (was $41); amazon.com. “I found these and bought a few on a whim, but now they are an absolute favorite in my closet. They're so soft and comfortable without being sheer or see-through at all,” wrote a five-star reviewer. “These pants are light and airy. On hot days, they don't make you hot,” confirmed a different shopper. The ease of wearing these pants only continues with the many ways you can style them. You can pair your pants with a T-shirt for quiet days spent at home, or you can wear them overtop of a bathing suit for days spent by the water. Plus, because the pants are so comfortable, shoppers point out that they’re ideal for long travel days, too. Amazon To buy: $34 (was $41); amazon.com. “They are so comfy [to wear] while traveling and don’t wrinkle,” said a reviewer. Just in time for the summer, revamp your wardrobe with a few new cooling pieces—and make sure to start with the Acelitt pants while they’re on sale for just $34. Whether your calendar is packed with trips or blissfully open for you to enjoy time at home, these pants are bound to become a favorite seasonal staple. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products Shoppers Say This Scalp Serum Adds ‘Shine and Volume’ to Damaged Hair, and It’s on Sale Wow, This Popular Shark Robot Vacuum Is Quietly on Sale for Less Than Its Black Friday Price at Amazon My Dog, Cat, and Two Kids Are No Match for This Stain-Resistant Area Rug—and It’s Double Discounted Right Now