Gear Up for the Summertime Heat With These ‘Light and Airy’ Pants From Amazon

Carly Totten
Carly Totten

Published on May 18, 2023 07:00AM EDT

We still have a few more weeks of spring to enjoy, but some areas are already experiencing sneak peeks of summer’s warm temperatures. If you’re eager to add a few new lightweight and breezy pieces to your closet, relaxed-fit clothing is definitely the way to go. Amazon shoppers say this comfortable pair of pants is a must for the upcoming season.

The Acelitt linen pants are designed to enhance your relaxed style. Available in sizes XS to 3XL in 36 colors and patterns, the high-waisted pants are easy to pull on. Plus, they have an elastic waistband with a drawstring closure as well as side pockets. Although the pants are made from 100 percent polyester, shoppers say they’re cooling and perfect for warm summer days. 

Acelitt Womens Casual Pants Straight Leg Drawstring Elastic High Waist Loose Comfy Trousers with Pockets

Amazon

To buy: $34 (was $41); amazon.com.

“I found these and bought a few on a whim, but now they are an absolute favorite in my closet. They're so soft and comfortable without being sheer or see-through at all,” wrote a five-star reviewer. “These pants are light and airy. On hot days, they don't make you hot,” confirmed a different shopper.

The ease of wearing these pants only continues with the many ways you can style them. You can pair your pants with a T-shirt for quiet days spent at home, or you can wear them overtop of a bathing suit for days spent by the water. Plus, because the pants are so comfortable, shoppers point out that they’re ideal for long travel days, too.

Acelitt Womens Casual Pants Straight Leg Drawstring Elastic High Waist Loose Comfy Trousers with Pockets

Amazon

To buy: $34 (was $41); amazon.com.

“They are so comfy [to wear] while traveling and don’t wrinkle,” said a reviewer

Just in time for the summer, revamp your wardrobe with a few new cooling pieces—and make sure to start with the Acelitt pants while they’re on sale for just $34. Whether your calendar is packed with trips or blissfully open for you to enjoy time at home, these pants are bound to become a favorite seasonal staple.

