Tune into Minor Issues, Major Opinions, Our Weekly Podcast That Explores the Internet's Most Debatable Hot Topics

New from Real Simple, Minor Issues, Major Opinions is a wildly relevant and funny podcast that dives into the low-stakes controversies about which everyone has an opinion. Hosted by Real Simple editors Leslie Corona, Muzam Agha, and Amy Maclin, Minor Issues, Major Opinions covers polarizing topics ranging from the mundane to the meaningful, like: do you need a top sheet? Is the 5-second rule real or a myth? Is it really okay to let a dog lick your face? Each week, we’ll chat with celebrities like Bobby Berk and Carla Hall to hear their hot takes on the topics at hand and get the final word from experts across industries to settle the debate once and for all.

Meet Our Hosts

Leslie Corona

Leslie is the senior home editor at Real Simple. She has been styling, organizing, writing, and reporting on all things in the home space for more than a decade. She was previously at Good Housekeeping, HGTV Magazine, and Parents.

Muzam Agha

Muzam is Real Simple's photo director. He has nearly two decades of experience in photo departments at magazines like Martha Stewart Living, Elle, Velvet, and D.

Amy Maclin

Amy is the features director at Real Simple, with more than two decades of experience working at national publications like The New York Times, O, The Oprah Magazine, and Martha Stewart’s Whole Living.



Minor Issues, Major Opinions is available on Apple podcasts, Amazon, Spotify, Stitcher, TuneIn, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts.

