Life Etiquette Minor Issues Major Opinions Tune into Minor Issues, Major Opinions, Our Weekly Podcast That Explores the Internet's Most Debatable Hot Topics Listen in on lighthearted and engaging conversations between Real Simple editors Leslie Corona, Muzam Agha, and Amy Maclin that dive into and settle fiery, low-stakes controversies with help from celebrities and industry experts. By Real Simple Editors Real Simple Editors Facebook Instagram Twitter An article attributed to "Real Simple Editors" indicates a collaborative effort from our in-house team. Sometimes, several writers and editors have contributed to an article over the years. These collaborations allow us to provide you with the most accurate, up-to-date, and comprehensive information available.The REAL SIMPLE team strives to make life easier for you. They are experts in their fields who research, test and clearly explain the best recipes, strategies, trends and products. They have worked for some of the most prestigious brands in lifestyle journalism, including Apartment Therapy, Better Homes & Gardens, Food & Wine, the Food Network, Good Housekeeping, InStyle, Martha Stewart Living, O: The Oprah Magazine, Parents, POPSUGAR, Rachel Ray Every Day, and Vogue. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Updated on June 6, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Corinne Mucha New from Real Simple, Minor Issues, Major Opinions is a wildly relevant and funny podcast that dives into the low-stakes controversies about which everyone has an opinion. Hosted by Real Simple editors Leslie Corona, Muzam Agha, and Amy Maclin, Minor Issues, Major Opinions covers polarizing topics ranging from the mundane to the meaningful, like: do you need a top sheet? Is the 5-second rule real or a myth? Is it really okay to let a dog lick your face? Each week, we’ll chat with celebrities like Bobby Berk and Carla Hall to hear their hot takes on the topics at hand and get the final word from experts across industries to settle the debate once and for all. Meet Our Hosts Courtesy Leslie Corona Leslie is the senior home editor at Real Simple. She has been styling, organizing, writing, and reporting on all things in the home space for more than a decade. She was previously at Good Housekeeping, HGTV Magazine, and Parents. Muzam Agha Muzam is Real Simple's photo director. He has nearly two decades of experience in photo departments at magazines like Martha Stewart Living, Elle, Velvet, and D. Amy Maclin Amy is the features director at Real Simple, with more than two decades of experience working at national publications like The New York Times, O, The Oprah Magazine, and Martha Stewart’s Whole Living. Minor Issues, Major Opinions is available on Apple podcasts, Amazon, Spotify, Stitcher, TuneIn, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit