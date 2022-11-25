Everything Is 30% Off at Abercrombie’s Black Friday Sale, and You Need to Shop These Deals

Score sweaters, jackets, jeans, and more at a discount.

By
Lauren Taylor
Lauren Taylor
Lauren Taylor
Lauren Taylor joined Dotdash Meredith in 2022 as a Home Commerce Writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She was previously a Commerce Writer for The Dodo, the number one most-viewed and most-engaged with animal brand. Prior to The Dodo, Lauren worked in advertising, where her client was one of the largest retailers in the U.S. Lauren graduated from Boston University Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor's degree in psychology and Spanish, and she received her master's degree in communication from Boston University.
Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 25, 2022 04:50PM EST

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Abercrombie Black Friday Tout
Photo:

Abercrombie & Fitch

If you haven’t shopped at Abercrombie since the early 2000s, you might be wondering why it’s so popular all of a sudden. Well, Abercrombie pretty much completely rebranded to better fit your lifestyle, and they have tons of awesome trendy and classic pieces. And luckily, you can shop everything for 30 percent off right now during the retailer’s Black Friday Sale. The sale only lasts through November 28, so take advantage of these discounts while you can. 

Completely revamp your wardrobe with all the great pieces in this sale, like this polo sweater that comes in four colors. To prepare for winter, be sure to check out this cute collared puffer coat and this fun, brightly-colored scarf. It looks so cozy, you won’t want to take it off all season. Find even more deals on sweaters, jeans, dresses, and more below. 

Best Abercrombie Black Friday Deals 

Notch-Neck Sweater Polo

Abercrombie & Fitch

Notch-Neck Sweater Polo

This notch-neck polo sweater will look great for the office or hanging out with friends. The ribbed sweater is made of a soft polyester, nylon, and elastane  fabric blend, and with four colors, you can pick your favorite hue or get one of each. One reviewer said, “I bought this sweater in gray and loved it so much I bought it in green. It's warm, flattering, and well made.” 

To buy: $49 (was $70); abercrombie.com.

Essential Oversized Sunday Half-Zip

Abercrombie & Fitch

Essential Oversized Sunday Half-Zip

Wear this half-zip sweatshirt when you want to look put-together while still feeling cozy. It comes in three neutral colors to match everything in your closet, and it’s made of Abercrombie’s SoftAF Max heavyweight fabric. The oversized fit and longer length are designed to make it comfortable to be worn with leggings. 

To buy: $56 (was $80); abercrombie.com.

YPB Active Puffer

Abercrombie & Fitch

YPB Active Puffer

This puffer jacket is great for throwing on when you’re running to a workout class. The quilted fabric is wind- and water-resistant, and the jacket contains recycled filling. It has an interior lining to keep you extra warm and front zipper pockets to hold your belongings.

To buy: $112 (was $160); abercrombie.com.

Ultra High Rise 90s Straight Jean

Abercrombie & Fitch

Ultra High Rise 90s Straight Jean

These jeans are super popular, and the ‘90s straight leg style is a classic that will last for years. The jeans have built-in stretch and a high-rise waist that hits at your natural waist and makes them comfortable to wear. Reviewers have called this style “the most flattering jeans ever.” 

To buy: $62 (was $89); abercrombie.com.

Ultra Classic Puffer

Abercrombie & Fitch

Ultra Classic Puffer

This puffer jacket is available in black, taupe, and light taupe and is made of a soft, satin-nylon fabric that’s wind- and water-resistant. One reviewer said, “This coat has the right amount of ‘puff’ to it to keep me warm and allow me to layer sweaters underneath, but I can still move my arms.”

To buy: $126 (was $180); abercrombie.com.

Ribbed Polo Midi Sweater Dress

Abercrombie & Fitch

Ribbed Polo Midi Sweater Dress

Both casual and cute, this polo midi dress has slim-fitting long sleeves and ribbed detailing with a hook-and-eye closure. Style it for dressy occasions with heels, or wear it for an everyday look with an oversized sweater. 

To buy: $63 (was $90); abercrombie.com.

Cropped Teddy Shirt Jacket

Abercrombie & Fitch

Cropped Sherpa Shirt Jacket

This shirt jacket is made of soft sherpa fabric with a cozy and warm velour lining and is available in five colors. The jacket has snap closures in the front and flap pockets. And it’s only $63 right now.

To buy: $63 (was $90); abercrombie.com.

LuxeLoft Oversized Spliced Crew Sweater

Abercrombie & Fitch

LuxeLoft Oversized Spliced Crew Sweater

The oversized fit of this sweater is perfect to keep you warm and comfy this winter. It’s colorblocked half tan and half white with ribbed detailing. One shopper said, “It is the perfect baggy, oversized look and pairs well with skinny jeans and boots.”

To buy: $56 (was $80); abercrombie.com.

Slim Fluffy Button-Through Cardigan

Abercrombie & Fitch

Slim Fluffy Button-Through Cardigan

Cardigans are always cute, and this one has pearl buttons to give it some extra style. The fluffy fabric makes it great for wearing on its own or layering to stay extra toasty. Get it for $49.

To buy: $49 (was $70); abercrombie.com.

Chunky Fringe Scarf

Abercrombie & Fitch

Chunky Fringe Scarf

If you’re a fan of bright colors, you’ll love this chunky scarf that comes in bright pink plaid, blue plaid, and solid purple and yellow. It’s a wrap-style scarf and is oversized, so it will feel like you’re wrapped in a blanket. 

To buy: $35 (was $50); abercrombie.com.

More Black Friday Deals

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Best Early Black Friday Fashion Deals Under $50 Tout
Surprise! Amazon Has Jaw-Dropping Fashion Deals on Levi’s, Calvin Klein, Micheal Kors, and More—Up to 83% Off
Target obsessed Black Friday
I’m a Target-Obsessed Shopping Writer, and These Are the 15 Black Friday Finds You Can’t Miss
Barre Activewear Roundup Tout
I'm a Barre Enthusiast, and These Are All the Activewear Deals I'm Shopping This Black Friday
Spanx Black Friday Deals Tout
Starting Today, You Can Score 20% Off at Spanx—and These Are the 30 Pieces You Can’t Miss
Early BF Fall Dress Roundup
Deal Alert! These Stylish Fall Dresses Are on Sale Early Ahead of Amazon’s Black Friday Sale
Best Amazon Black Friday Deals Tout
The Best (and Only) 100 Amazon Black Friday Deals You Need to Know About This Year
BaubleBar Sale Roundup Tout
BaubleBar Just Launched Its Black Friday Sale—and Everything Is 30% Off
BTFBM Women's Sweaters Casual Long Sleeve Button Down tout
Amazon Quietly Discounted the ‘Soft’ and ‘Comfy’ Ruffled Sweater 1,600+ Shoppers Love Ahead of Black Friday
Amazon Editor-Loved Deals Roundup (I Shop Amazon for a Living) tout
I Shop Amazon for a Living, and Here’s Everything I’m Buying This Black Friday
Berydress Women's Classic 3/4 Sleeve V Neck Sheath Wrap Dress Black Friday Tout
You Can Wear This Comfy and Ultra-Flattering Wrap Dress to All of Your Holiday Parties—and It’s Only $26
hats
14 Holiday Gift Deals You Can Score This Black Friday—All for Under $50
Early Black Friday Editor Loved Deals Tout
I Shop Amazon for a Living, and These Are the 9 Things I’m Buying From Its Early Black Friday Sale
Levi's Women's Wedgie Straight Jeans Tout
These Amazon Fall Wardrobe Must-Haves Are Up to 62% Off Ahead of the Prime Early Access Sale
Spanx Airessentials Tout
Embrace the Cozy Season With This Comfy Matching Set Shoppers Say Feels 'Like Wearing a Cloud'
The Drop Blake Long Blazer
15 Stylist-Approved Amazon Staples to Overhaul Your Work Wardrobe for Fall—All Under $80
Amazon Transitional Wardrobe
Gear Up Your Wardrobe for Fall With the Transitional Fashion Staples Amazon Shoppers Love