This Summery Straw Bag Is One of Target's Most-Shared Products on Social Media, and It's Just $35

Lauren Taylor
Published on April 17, 2023

Target straw bag Tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Daisy Rodriguez

You can always count on Target for affordable yet stylish finds, and one item you need to check out this season is this straw purse. The bag was one of the top 10 most-shared Target products on social media last month (with the hashtag #TargetStyle)—and you can add it to your wardrobe for just $35.

The structured paper straw bag has a magnetic closure, gold hardware, and a single lined interior compartment. The bag is relatively small at 5 by 8 by 2 inches, making it an ideal size to carry just the essentials for a night or day out. Shoppers say it’s just the right size to hold cards, a phone, lip balm, and keys. One reviewer commented that they’re “amazed” by the bag’s “sturdy quality.” 

A New Day Straw Chain Shoulder Handbag

Target

To buy: $35; target.com.

You can style the bag two ways: with the slim crossbody strap or with the trendy shoulder chain. Both straps are removable so you can easily swap them out. The natural shade features a tortoiseshell chain, and the pink and green colors have a monochromatic strap. One customer said that the bag is “practically three bags in one,” adding, “You could even remove all the straps and use it as a clutch.”

A New Day Straw Chain Shoulder Handbag

Target

To buy: $35; target.com.

Target shoppers say they receive “so many compliments” on the “beautiful” and “adorable” purse. It’s versatile enough to be worn with casual jeans and shorts or with a flowy maxi dress. Add a dash of color to a neutral outfit with the pink or green options, or go all-out colorful with a look that's just as bright as the bag.

You’ll definitely want to pack this purse for your next vacation. The straw style is the perfect warmer weather accessory, and it would be particularly chic for a beach trip. And don’t worry about the straw being rough, either—according to one reviewer, the bag doesn’t snag their clothes when they wear it. 

Whether you’re at home or on a beach vacation, you’ll be wearing this fashionable straw bag all spring and summer. Grab it for only $35 now at Target.

A New Day Straw Chain Shoulder Handbag

Target

To buy: $35; target.com.

