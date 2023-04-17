Shopping This Summery Straw Bag Is One of Target's Most-Shared Products on Social Media, and It's Just $35 It comes in natural, pink, and green. By Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor joined Dotdash Meredith in 2022 as a Home Commerce Writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She was previously a Commerce Writer for The Dodo, the number one most-viewed and most-engaged with animal brand. Prior to The Dodo, Lauren worked in advertising, where her client was one of the largest retailers in the U.S. Lauren graduated from Boston University Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor's degree in psychology and Spanish, and she received her master's degree in communication from Boston University. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on April 17, 2023 09:00PM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Real Simple / Daisy Rodriguez You can always count on Target for affordable yet stylish finds, and one item you need to check out this season is this straw purse. The bag was one of the top 10 most-shared Target products on social media last month (with the hashtag #TargetStyle)—and you can add it to your wardrobe for just $35. The structured paper straw bag has a magnetic closure, gold hardware, and a single lined interior compartment. The bag is relatively small at 5 by 8 by 2 inches, making it an ideal size to carry just the essentials for a night or day out. Shoppers say it’s just the right size to hold cards, a phone, lip balm, and keys. One reviewer commented that they’re “amazed” by the bag’s “sturdy quality.” Target To buy: $35; target.com. You can style the bag two ways: with the slim crossbody strap or with the trendy shoulder chain. Both straps are removable so you can easily swap them out. The natural shade features a tortoiseshell chain, and the pink and green colors have a monochromatic strap. One customer said that the bag is “practically three bags in one,” adding, “You could even remove all the straps and use it as a clutch.” Target To buy: $35; target.com. Target shoppers say they receive “so many compliments” on the “beautiful” and “adorable” purse. It’s versatile enough to be worn with casual jeans and shorts or with a flowy maxi dress. Add a dash of color to a neutral outfit with the pink or green options, or go all-out colorful with a look that's just as bright as the bag. Love the Barbiecore Trend? These 10 Pink Pieces Are Just What You Need to Add to Your Closet You’ll definitely want to pack this purse for your next vacation. The straw style is the perfect warmer weather accessory, and it would be particularly chic for a beach trip. And don’t worry about the straw being rough, either—according to one reviewer, the bag doesn’t snag their clothes when they wear it. Whether you’re at home or on a beach vacation, you’ll be wearing this fashionable straw bag all spring and summer. Grab it for only $35 now at Target. Target To buy: $35; target.com. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products This Beach Towel Is the Softest and Most Luxurious One I Own, and You Absolutely Need It for Summer These Easy-to-Install Amazon Home Improvement Finds Will Spruce Up Your Space in Minutes—Starting at Just $13 Booties, Moccasins, and Slide Slippers That Are ‘So Comfortable and Warm’ Are Up to 50% Off at Target