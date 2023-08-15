Psst! We Found the ‘Perfect’ Wedding Guest Dress for Fall, and It’s Just $28 at Target

Fall is arguably the best time of the year for fashion, allowing us to dig out boots, cozy sweaters, and other seasonal pieces. However, it can be difficult to dress for more formal occasions, such as weddings, when temperatures drop at night. Luckily, you don’t have to look too hard or spend a lot of money on a flattering silhouette for fall weddings. Enter this midi-length slip dress from Target for just $28.

One of Target’s most popular exclusive fashion brands, A New Day, just released this midi dress, and it’s already garnered several five-star ratings from shoppers who say it’s “elegant,” “comfortable,” and “great quality.” And those aren’t the only reasons it may be your new go-to wedding guest dress. It features a modest, flattering high neckline, a slit in the back so you can sit and dance comfortably, a keyhole button closure, and is available in sizes XS through 3X.

Plus, you can choose from fall-appropriate colors like brown or black—which is selling out quickly— as well as a currently sold-out shade of olive green, which we’re hoping to see restocked soon. If you’re a bride-to-be, consider grabbing the dress in cream for your upcoming bridal shower, rehearsal dinner, or honeymoon.

Target

The dress is made of lightweight satin, so it’s suitable for a variety of fall climates, whether your location gets just slightly chilly or relatively cold. You can easily toss a blazer or jacket over it while you’re walking to and from the venue, and then take it off when you get inside.

Many reviewers praise how “thick” and “not see-through” the fabric is despite being made of satin. One shopper who’s bought “mid-luxury brand equivalents” said those dresses “don’t compare” to the “fit” and “material” of this Target find. They added that they purchased it in three different colors because they “love it so much” and described it as “the perfect dress.” Another customer shared that it’s “exactly how a slip dress should fit,” and said that it gives their “rectangular shape” the illusion of an “hourglass figure.”

Some wedding guest dresses are a one-time wear and cost upwards of $50 or more, but this slip dress from A New Day is versatile enough to wear on repeat for date night, work events, and even with a pair of sneakers while running errands. Add it to your virtual cart for just $28 today, and hurry, as sizes and colors are selling out quickly.

Target