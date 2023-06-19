This Summer Midi Dress Is ‘Buttery Soft, Curve-Hugging Perfection,’ and It’s Just $20 at Target

Shoppers are buying it in every color.

By
Lauren Fischer
Lauren Fischer
Lauren Fischer
Lauren Fischer is the Partnerships Editor for Dotdash Meredith, where she writes about products and deals for InStyle, People, Travel + Leisure, and others. She has more than 10 years of experience writing and editing branded and editorial content. She received her BA in journalism from The George Washington University. 
Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 19, 2023

Once summer hits (okay, maybe even before), the one article of clothing we put in constant rotation is a flattering and flowy dress. Think: a style that can be dressed up or down, is comfortable to slip on and wear for hours, and made of breezy fabric that’s breathable even in the hottest temps. If you’re looking for this unicorn, we may have found it in a midi length that works with any height.

The happy medium between a maxi dress and a swing dress, we spotted the A New Day Sleeveless Midi Plisse Dress at Target, and it’s just $20. The benefit of plisse fabric is that the crinkled, vertical-lines create a pleated look that is not only flattering but convenient in hiding wrinkles (read: your iron can stay put).

Target A New Day Women's Sleeveless Midi Plisse Bodycon Dress

Target

To buy: $20; target.com.

The midi dress is made with a lightweight polyester and rayon blend and features a slit in the back that makes the dress bouncy and flowy with every step, allowing you to easily move around without restriction. It falls mid-calf, making it ideal for dressing up with jewelry and heels to wear to a wedding or wearing with slides and a light jacket for spending the day out and about. With a high square neckline, you can leave it simple or add your favorite long necklace to make more of a statement.

The dress is available in three colors—black, brown, and purple—and at just $20, you may want to grab multiples like shoppers are. In fact, one reviewer who said they own the brown color also bought it in black and “might even try the purple one.” They shared that it’s “buttery soft, curve-hugging perfection,” and noted that “the material gives a smoothing effect.” The shopper said that the plisse midi “helped [them] be more confident in a dress.”

Another shopper who bought the dress in “black and brown” and then “loved it enough to purchase in the purple color” said that “it’s lightweight, and the neckline is really flattering.” They added that “the perfect dress does exist” in this midi option. A third reviewer agreed, highlighting that it’s “a versatile dress that is super comfortable,” and we can all collectively agree that comfort in the hot summer is super important.

Target A New Day Women's Sleeveless Midi Plisse Bodycon Dress

Target

To buy: $20; target.com

Take a cue from the many Target shoppers who gave the dress a five-star rating, and add the A New Day Sleeveless Midi Plisse Dress to your cart in all three colors for just $20 each. With summer just days away, there’s no better time to give your hot-weather wardrobe its centerpiece.

Target A New Day Women's Sleeveless Midi Plisse Bodycon Dress

Target

To buy: $20; target.com.

