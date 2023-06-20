'90s-Inspired Celestial Decor Is Making a Comeback

There’s no doubt that the '90s are making a major comeback. From flannels and army boots to overalls and tube tops, the '90s influence is hard to miss. But home decor is also taking a page from the '90s playbook with the rebirth of celestial decor. This whimsical look is trending on social media.

So what exactly is celestial decor? Think '90s movies like Practical Magic, The Craft, and Buffy the Vampire Slayer mixed in with a little '70s flare, inspired by Stevie Nicks and Fleetwood Mac. Somewhere in between is the witchy, ethereal feeling you get from walking into a celestial-inspired room.

Dark blues and greens, gold and silver accents, moon phase candles, and incense were all the rage in the 1990s. The celestial look also relied heavily on, well, the heavens. This comes in the form of sun, moon, star, and cherub accents. It also incorporated a lot of pieces without ever looking too cluttered—the beauty came from the variety.

Everything was a homage to the cosmos, whether it was wall tapestries, tarot-card motifs, or whimsical artwork. Overall, there was a feel of comfort brought on by soft lighting and layers of texture from throw pillows and blankets.

In this TikTok from user @la.selenophile, you get a taste of what this '90s aesthetic can look like today.



One commenter said, “[This] made me feel better about thrifting EVERY SINGLE sun, moon. or star I find at the thrift.”

“I want this. Ambient light and the smell of incense in the air” said another.

Today, there is no shortage of celestial-themed decor available. While you can find most of it online, you can also uncover great pieces at thrift shops. And the great thing about the style is that you can easily incorporate it into your current look by adding a few essential accessories, such as throw pillows and candles.

And if you’re short on inspiration, TikTok and Instagram are good places to start. You'll find plenty of celestial-chic decor ideas on both platforms.

