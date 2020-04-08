How to Clean a Muffin Pan, muffin tin with muffins

How to Clean Grimy Muffin Pans the Easy Way

Grease and baked-on food are no match for this cleaning method.
Video

How to Clean Everything

7 Things You Should Clean Before Winter Hits
How to Clean Gross Baking Sheets So They Look Brand New
This Is the Easiest Way to Clean a Burnt Pot So It Looks Shiny and New
How to Clean Marble—Plus, a Trick for Removing Stubborn Stains

Today's Must-Reads

I’ve Tried Countless Face Masks This Year, and These Are the 6 I Actually Like
Trust me, I shop for a living.
The 5 Best Foods for Boosting Your Body’s Vitamin D Levels
These vitamin D-rich foods help support bone health, proper nerve and muscle function, and a healthy immune system.
9 Unhealthy Coping Habits That End Up Hurting More Than Helping
Make sure your methods for getting through tough times are actually healthy—not harmful—in the long run.

The Latest

Sensitive Teeth Are an Actual Pain—and These 4 Habits Can Make It Worse
14 Gifts for Plant Lovers That Go Above and Beyond More Plants
These Composting Mistakes Are Thwarting Your Good, Green Efforts
Over 8,000 Amazon Shoppers Use This Retractable Clothesline to Save Space
How to Care for Your Leggings So They Last Longer
This Apple Punch Recipe Has All the Delicious Caramel Flavor—Without the Added Sugar
Rating: Unrated
127
Easier at Home

Get Organized

We Got a Sneak Peek at the 2021 IKEA Catalog—Here Are 5 Organizers You Can Shop Now
The 5 Best Things to Stress-Organize—Plus 2 to Skip
How to Declutter Every Room in Your Home—Fast
Here’s How to Clean Your Paper Clutter for Good, According to Marie Kondo
The 5 Best Things to Organize While You’re Stuck Inside
Amazon Shoppers Swear by This Hair Tools Holder to Keep Their Bathrooms Organized
What Exactly Is ‘Green-Washing’—and Why Is It a Problem?
It's Open Enrollment Time—Here's How You Can Make the Most of Your Benefit Options for a More Protected 2021
Hosting an Intimate Thanksgiving This Year? Here’s How to Cook the Perfect Small-Sized Turkey
This Rose Oil Has Been Recommended to Me by Nearly Every Skincare Buff I Know
4 Things to Do With Your Money Before the Year Ends
Advertisement
Advertisement

Countdown to Halloween

Hocus Pocus, The Nightmare Before Christmas, and More of Your Favorite Halloween Movies Are Available on Disney+
Start streaming now, and you may be able to watch all of them before October 31.
This Year's Best Halloween Decor, From Classic to Frightfully Over-the-Top
Including lawn decor so good, it's scary.
These Are the Most Popular Halloween Candies in Every State
As October 31 inches closer, Halloween candy will be flying off the shelves. Find out the most popular Halloween candy in your state—the results might surprise you!
Fika Is the Soothing Swedish Coffee Culture Tradition We All Need in Our Lives Right Now //
The 13 Best Puffer Coats to Keep You Warm and Cozy All Winter //
I’ve Tried Countless Face Masks This Year, and These Are the 6 I Actually Like //
9 Unhealthy Coping Habits That End Up Hurting More Than Helping //
Advertisement
I Ditched My Pricey Candle Habit for This $8 Product //
53 Unique Gift Ideas for Women Who Have Everything
Advertisement

The Tea on Tea

There Are Many Types of Healthy Tea, but These Are the 4 Dietitians Love Most
6 Heart-Healthy Reasons to Drink More Tea
If You Love Green Tea, We Have Great News for You
5 Chamomile Tea Benefits Your Body and Mind Need
Now Is a Great Time to Start Sipping Peppermint Tea—Here's Why
Friendsgiving Isn't Canceled—Here Are 10 Clever Tips for Hosting a Digital Holiday Dinner Party //
The 39 Greatest Gifts for the Fitness Lover in Your Life
Advertisement
The History of Thanksgiving Foods Will Totally Change the Way You Look at Your Holiday Table
These Handy Lids Will Turn Your Mason Jars into Food Storage Containers
The Inspiring Challenge That’s Helping Women All Over America Slash Their Spending
We Got a Sneak Peek at the 2021 IKEA Catalog—Here Are 5 Organizers You Can Shop Now //
Advertisement
Advertisement

Spotlight on Mindfulness

Mindfulness for Skeptics
You don’t need to locate your third eye or learn Sanskrit to practice mindfulness; you just need to pay very close attention. Sounds crazy, right? I used to think so, too.
What Mindfulness Does to Your Brain: The Science of Neuroplasticity
Practicing mindfulness consistently can change the way you think, feel, and act—because it can literally change your brain. Here's the science to prove it.
5 Everyday Routines That Are (Secretly) Perfect for Practicing Mindfulness
Time to turn off auto-pilot and be more present. How? Give these five daily moments the mindfulness treatment.
Mini Pumpkin Pies With Speculoos Crust and Whipped Cream Are the Perfect Pandemic Holiday Dessert
Rating: Unrated
51
How to Clean Marble—Plus, a Trick for Removing Stubborn Stains //
9 Genius Tips for Saving Money During the Holidays //
How to Celebrate Hanukkah Safely During Coronavirus //
Advertisement
How to Clean Grimy Muffin Pans the Easy Way //
We Asked the World's Best Chefs to Solve Our Every Thanksgiving Dinner Dilemma—and Wow, Did They Deliver
Advertisement

Smart Finds

6 Clever Items to Simplify Your Life
This Famously Comfortable Sneaker Has Been Waitlisted 16,000 Times — and It Just Got a Winter Upgrade
This Vitamin C Serum From an Under-the-Radar Beauty Brand Sells Every 20 Seconds
This Powerful Bissell Vacuum with 1,600 Five-Star Reviews Is Somehow Under $40 Right Now
I Struggled With Morning Back Pain Until I Tried This Mattress Pad
Should You Pay for Your Holiday Shopping With Debit, Credit, or Cash? We Asked the Pros //
Grill Season Isn’t Over—Here’s the Ultimate Guide to Grilling Safely and Comfortably in Cold Weather //
Advertisement
This Famously Comfortable Sneaker Has Been Waitlisted 16,000 Times — and It Just Got a Winter Upgrade
8 Ways to Cope If You Can’t See Family and Friends This Holiday Season //
This Vitamin C Serum From an Under-the-Radar Beauty Brand Sells Every 20 Seconds //
Meet the Alabama Teen with Down Syndrome Who Is the CEO of an Ice Cream Truck //
Advertisement
Advertisement

Fall Travel Tips

How Holiday Travel Will Be Different This Year
From extra research to travel restrictions to COVID-19 testing, traveling this holiday season will come with even more hassles than usual—but clever planning can help you pull it off. Here’s what to be aware of.
Canceled a Trip This Year? Here Are 2 Smart (and 2 Fun) Things to Do With Your Unspent Travel Money
Turn your 2020 bucket list into a budding bank account and more.
7 Safe(r) Travel and Adventure Ideas for Fall 2020
You may not be able to take that trip to Europe you had planned, but don't let that stop you from venturing away from home this fall.
Will Trader Joe's Be Open on Thanksgiving Day? Here's Everything You Need to Know About Its Holiday Hours //
This Powerful Bissell Vacuum with 1,600 Five-Star Reviews Is Somehow Under $40 Right Now //
7 Things You Should Clean Before Winter Hits //
Top Load Versus Front Load Washing Machines: Is One Better Than the Other? //
Advertisement
Allbirds Just Released Its First Clothing Line, and Everything Is Just as Sustainable (and Cozy) as Its Beloved Shoes //
Casper Just Opened Its First Digital Pop-Up Shop, and It Supports a Great Cause //
Advertisement

The Latest From Millie

5 Best Beach Towns Where You Can Buy a House for $200,000 or Less - Millie
Thinking of buying a home near the water? Consider these locales if you want great value.
Here’s Exactly How Much the Best Retirement Savers Have Saved at Every Age—And It Will Make You Feel Better
Stop listening to the popular retirement savings advice—and do these 3 things instead.
‘I Got Stuck Here:’ A Record Number of Adults are Living With Their Parents—And May Be Staying for Years
Women in their 30s and 40s dish on the pros—and cons—of living with mom and dad.
I Struggled With Morning Back Pain Until I Tried This Mattress Pad //
The Facial Spray With a 10,000-Person Waitlist Is Back in Stock //
Advertisement
3 Glute-Strengthening Exercises to Try if You're Sick of Squats //
These Are Going to Be the 10 Biggest Food Trends of 2021, According to Whole Foods //
36 Holiday Gifts for Brothers That Will Earn You Serious Props
The 5 Best Foods for Boosting Your Body’s Vitamin D Levels //
Advertisement
Advertisement

Search

Popular Searches:
Need a Pick-Me-Up? Try These Full-Body Yoga Moves for an Instant Energy Boost //
How to Make Going Back to the Gym a Safer Experience //
Stay Calm: There’s Not Actually a Canned Pumpkin Shortage //
We Found the 5 Best Makeup Wipes for Your Skin and the Environment //
Advertisement
How to Make a White Russian, the Deliciously Decadent Cocktail That Only Requires 3 Ingredients
5 Tik-Tok Dental Hacks You Should Never Do at Home—and 2 You Can Try Yourself //
Advertisement

Healthy Skin at Every Age

5 Anti-Aging Products You Need to Perfect Your Post-Shower Routine
We asked a dermatologist why it’s best to grease up when skin is still damp. Here’s what she said.
10 Anti-Aging Myths You Need to Stop Believing
Dermatologists and plastic surgeons are debunking these misleading theories.
4 Skincare Ingredient Combinations You Should Try—and 3 to Avoid
Get the most out of your skincare routine with these power combos.
The 5 Best Things to Stress-Organize—Plus 2 to Skip //
6 Clever Items to Simplify Your Life
Advertisement
14 Amazon Deals Still Available to Gift Everyone on Your List This Year (All Under $50) //
Real Simple Readers Kept Buying This Genius Smart Plug on Amazon Prime Day—and It’s Still on Sale
23 Great Housewarming Gifts Anyone Would Love to Have in Their New Home
2 Ways to Substitute for Buttermilk //
Advertisement
Dried Parsley and Other Spices Recalled for Possible Salmonella Contamination
The Cookware Set With a 150,000-Person Waitlist Just Dropped in a Gorgeous New Color //
34 Great Gifts for Men Even the Pickiest Guy Will Appreciate
These Are the 25 Most Generous, Neighborly Cities in the U.S. //
Advertisement
Amazon Prime Day May Be Over, but These 31 Deals Are Still Going Strong //
The Ultimate Sanity-Saving Guide to Herb and Spice Substitutions //
You Need Caffeine in Your Skincare Routine Just as Much as Your Daily Cup—Here’s Why //
50 Holiday Gifts for Your Amazing, Loving, Fabulous Mom
Advertisement
The Ring Video Doorbell Has Hidden Perks That Make Me Feel Even Safer at Home—and It's $80 Off Today Only
Amazon Customers Swear by This Heating Pad for Relieving Headaches and Neck Pain—and Right Now, It’s 50% Off
The Benjamin Moore Color of the Year 2021 Will Make You Want to Pick Up a Paintbrush //
Someone Buys This Foundation Every 60 Seconds (and It’s on Sale During Amazon Prime Day)
Advertisement
Halloween Pajamas Are the Trend We Can All Get Behind This Year //
This Is the New Deadline to Get Your $1,200 Check From the Government
20 Mini Moves That'll Make You Love Your Home More
Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com